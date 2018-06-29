Queen Creek Mayor Barney elected Maricopa Association of Governments chair

Regional collaboration and transportation were the themes shared by Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney as he accepted the role as chair of the Maricopa Association of Governments.

“One of MAG’s most important responsibilities is transportation planning. The importance of our transportation network cannot be overstated – it affects just about every aspect of our daily lives,” he said in a release.

“It is how we get home, how we get to work, how our children get to school, how we shop and dine and how we travel. It impacts our economy and our quality of life,” Mayor Barney said.

Beyond regional transportation, Mayor Barney outlined economic development priorities for the region including attracting new employers, tourism, trade, air quality and addressing homelessness.

Founded in 1967, MAG is a council of governments and metropolitan planning organization that provides a regional forum for discussion, analysis and resolution of regional issues, including transportation, air quality, economic development and human services.

MAG prepares the 20-year Regional Transportation Plan and five-year Transportation Improvement Program for the region.

Other officers elected during the June 27 meeting include Mayor Lana Mook of El Mirage as vice chair and Mayor Mark Mitchell of Tempe as treasurer.

The three at-large members selected for the MAG executive committee are Mayors Jerry Weiers of Glendale, John Giles of Mesa and Thelda Williams of Phoenix.

Buckeye Mayor Jackie Meck will serve in the past chair position.

Officers are elected for one-year terms. Mayor Barney will lead the organization for the next year and will preside over the MAG executive committee, which serves as MAG’s finance committee and holds administrative responsibilities such as amendments to the budget and contract selections.

Mayor Barney has served as MAG vice chair for the past year. He has served on the executive committee since 2012.

He is a current member of the economic development committee. For additional information about MAG, visit AZMAG.gov.

