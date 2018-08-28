Queen Creek mayor, council, home rule primary election results

Queen Creek voters will decide on a mayor, three council members and the Alternative Expenditure Limitation, or home rule, in the Aug. 28 election. Voters primarily live in Maricopa County, but some live in Pinal County.

No one ran against incumbents Mayor Gail Barney and town council members Julia Wheatley, Dawn Oliphant and Emilena Turley.

Early voting results in Maricopa County show the following: Mr. Barney, 3,264 votes, for mayor; and 2,692 for Ms. Oliphant, 2,555 for Ms. Turley and 2,785 for Ms. Wheatley, all for council.

In Pinal County (last updated at 12:37 a.m. Aug. 29; the numbers do not include dropped-off early ballots and provisional ballots), with 102 of 102 precincts reporting, early voting results show 448 votes for Mr. Barney, for mayor; and 323 for Ms. Oliphant, 313 for Ms. Turley and 334 for Ms. Wheatley, all for council.

In Maricopa County, home rule was winning, 2,674-885. In Pinal County, with 102 of 102 precincts reporting, it was winning, 312-83.

The Alternative Expenditure Limitation is called home rule because the issue can be decided by voters at the local level, according to a press release.

Home rule is part of the Arizona Constitution and regulates the spending of cities, towns, counties and community college districts based on state-imposed limitations.

The formula for the limitation takes the town’s 1979-80 expenditure level, which is estimated because the town was not officially incorporated until 1989, and multiples that level by a population and inflation factor, according to the release.

Home rule limits the town’s ability to spend money and is not a tax. It allows the town to create a balanced budget and spend revenues collected on priorities identified by the Queen Creek Town Council, according to the release.

Maricopa County election results will be updated until midnight, Aug. 28. They will restart the updates at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, according to a Facebook post by the county recorder @AdrianFontesMCR.

