Queen Creek MCSO joins national drug take-back effort

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office – Queen Creek is participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative Saturday, Oct. 27.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents are invited to bring their unused, expired and unwanted medications to the collection site at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Properly disposing of medication reduces potential safety and health hazards, according to a release announcing the event.

Last year, together with a record-setting amount of local, state and federal partners, DEA collected and destroyed close to 1 million pounds of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, making it the most successful event in DEA history, according to a release from the federal agency.

“Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes,” stated Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “An unprecedented crisis like this one demands an unprecedented response – and that’s why President Trump has made this issue a priority for this administration.

“DEA’s National Drug Take Back Days are important opportunities for people to turn in unwanted and potentially addictive drugs with no questions asked.”

