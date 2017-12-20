Queen Creek municipal offices to close on Dec. 25, Jan. 1

The town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, Dec. 25, in celebration of Christmas and on Monday, Jan. 1, in celebration of the New Year, according to a press release.
The closures will not affect any public safety or emergency services. Customers who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure are advised to call 480-358-3131.
Trash and recycling services will be impacted by the holidays.
- Residents in Zone 1 will be delayed until Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2
- Residents in Zone 2 will be delayed until Thursday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Jan. 4
- Residents in Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Jan. 5
Residents will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on their scheduled day for service.
As a reminder, residents may schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash; bulk service for Zone 1 will be delayed until Thursday, Jan. 4. Residents in Zone 1 may schedule bulk until Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.
Normal business hours for the town are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday.
Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The Queen Creek Branch Library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1; the library is closed on Sundays. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
The town of Queen Creek offers free recycling services for Christmas trees, electronics, paint and cooking oil. Holiday recycling for trees, electronics and paint will be available on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the dirt lot on the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Maya roads.
The town also offers a free cooking oil recycling program. The used oil and grease is collected and turned into clean biodiesel fuel. Collection barrels are available year-round at Fire Station 2 at 24787 S. Sossaman Road.
Visit QueenCreek.org/Recycling to learn more about the programs.
For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org.