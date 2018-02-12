Queen Creek municipal offices, library to close Feb. 19

The Town of Queen Creek offices, recreation annex and library will close on Monday, Feb. 19, in observance of Presidents Day.
This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services, according to a press release.
Customers who experience a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.
Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 need to have their carts out for service by 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.
As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.
The Queen Creek Municipal Services Building is at 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. Normal business hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
The municipal offices are closed Friday-Sunday.
The Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, also will close Feb. 19. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
The Queen Creek Recreation Annex also is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Regular business hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.
The annex is closed Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about the Town, visit QueenCreek.org.