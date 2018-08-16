Queen Creek no longer investigating inoperable-vehicle complaints on private property

Complaints of inoperable vehicles on private property — including those propped up on blocks with no wheels or with flat tires — are not to be investigated by Queen Creek officials, the town council decided recently.

The town receives an average of two complaints a week about inoperable vehicles that are in view from a public street, Christine Sheehy, principal planner for the town of Queen Creek, said.

“It would be vehicles, for example, that might be in the driveway, not behind walls, not in a garage, something you can see from the street. It would be vehicles without wheels, flat tires, no plates that you can see from the street,” she said at the Aug. 15 council meeting.

Staff members spend approximately four hours for a case, or 32-40 hours per month, she said.

“The staff is requesting to add a definition of inoperable vehicles because we receive numerous complaints regarding them and currently don’t have any authority to actually enforce them,” Ms. Sheehy said.

Most complaints are from residents who live in homeowner-association-regulated subdivisions, she said.

“And sometimes we get complaints from the HOAs themselves,” she said.

HOAs have an enforcement body and should handle such cases, Councilman Jake Hoffman said.

“My preference is that it doesn’t get approved and should that happen, I think we should immediately stop spending resources doing the job that there’s already someone, a private entity, that those people have contractually entered into with for that enforcement,” he said.

“If the HOAs have the ability to enforce and simply aren’t, that’s really their job. It’s what HOA elections are for,” Councilman Hoffman said.

If the text amendment were approved, it would impose restrictions on residents who chose not to live in HOA-regulated communities, Councilman Jeff Brown said.

“This policy would not discern between … folks who don’t have HOA,s and I immediately think of the large-lot communities where there are not complaints,” he said.

“I worry that they’ve been in existence forever, with not a lot of complaints, but you could have a neighbor who isn’t really impressed with you and doesn’t like you very much and could utilize this type of program just to cause trouble for the neighbor,” Councilman Brown said.

The council voted 6-0 to not approve a staff-initiated text amendment to revise Article 10-5 Abandoned Vehicles, Chapter 10 of the Town Code, adding a section on inoperable vehicles as nuisances and enforcing penalties.

Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Mr. Hoffman, Mr. Brown, Robin Benning and Julia Wheatley. Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant was absent.

