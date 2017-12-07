Queen Creek to offer Christmas tree, electronics recycling

The town of Queen Creek will offer free tree recycling from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 on the northwest corner of Ellsworth Road and Maya Road (the dirt lot behind HomeGoods and Sprouts).
Electronics and latex paint also will be accepted Jan. 6 and 13. Learn more.
In addition, free cooking oil recycling is available through the town of Queen Creek at Fire Station No. 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road. Learn more.
Recycling cooking oil helps the town keep its sewers free from backups and overflows, assists with clean air and recycles old cooking oil into biodiesel fuel, according to the town’s website.
For more information about cooking oil recycling, call 480-358-3450.
Town officials advise residents that holiday closures will impact trash and recycling services. Trash and recycling services will be delayed one day the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to the town’s newsletter. Residents may view the schedule online.