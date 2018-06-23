Queen Creek offers firework safety tips for upcoming celebrations

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, the Town of Queen Creek says it is important to know what types of fireworks are legal within the town and how to safely use them.

Certain consumer fireworks are legal in the state of Arizona, including ground and hand-held sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, toy smoke devices, wire sparklers and dipped sticks, according to a press release.

While they are legal in Arizona, and will be sold in stores, the town has an ordinance that restricts the use of fireworks within the town limits to Sunday, June 24 through Friday, July 6.

Consumer fireworks are only permitted on private property, and any individuals who use, discharge, or ignite permissible consumer fireworks are responsible and liable for expenses as a result of any emergency response that is required, a release states.

In addition to certain fireworks being illegal, all fireworks can cause serious burns and injuries.

To reduce risks associated with consumer fireworks, Queen Creek Fire and Medical recommends the following safety tips:

Adults should always supervise firework activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, and can cause serious injuries.

Avoid buying fireworks that come in brown paper packaging.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework device when lighting the fuse. Move back to a safe distance immediately after lighting.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks fully complete their functioning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding to prevent a trash fire.

Fireworks can also pose a risk to pets. The following safety tips are recommended for pets:

Do not take your pet to firework displays.

Provide a safe area away from loud noises.

Do not place glow sticks or jewelry on your pet.

Never use fireworks around your pet, and be aware of your neighbors’ pets.

Have your pet properly identified with a microchip and/or ID tag.

Resident who suspect illegal fireworks are being used in their neighborhood, can contact the MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek non-emergency number immediately at 602-876-1011.MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

