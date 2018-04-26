Queen Creek offers full-service online application submittal, plan review

Submitting building, planning and engineering applications to the Town of Queen Creek now can be done with online applications and electronic plan review through the DevelopmentNexus.
Customers may benefit from reduced costs for printing, shipping and fewer trips to Town Hall, town officials stated in a release, adding the process also is more efficient with concurrent reviews by all departments and consolidated correction reports. That saves the applicant and the town time, according to the release. Customers also have 24-hour access to the online portal.
“This important capability increases our ability to provide service in a transparent, efficient, convenient and more cost-effective manner. Simultaneously, we are able to increase the efficiency and accountability of our plan reviews,” Development Services Director Chris Anaradian stated.
“In the process of helping our customers realize their dreams, whether it is opening a business, moving into a home, opening a school or other ambitious building projects, time and accurate information are essential to success. This program improves both of these areas as well as our overall record keeping.”
The Development Nexus is an online portal using Accela software. The town has implemented a phased approach to ensure a smooth transition, officials stated. Beginning Tuesday, May 1, all new projects are eligible for electronic plan review and online application submittal.
Online submittals must meet the following requirements:
- PDF format.
- Flattened/optimized.
- Maximum file size of 195 MB.
- Maximum paper size of 36 inches by 48 inches.
- File names per QC naming requirements.
For more information about online submittals or to submit an application, visit QueenCreek.org/DevelopmentNexus.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.