Queen Creek offers tips to avoid freezing pipes this winter

The town of Queen Creek issued the following information to help residents avoid freezing water pipes and repair bills as temperatures fall.
Water expands as it freezes and the expansion puts tremendous pressure on whatever is containing it, including metal or plastic pipes.
Pipes that freeze most frequently are those that are exposed to severe cold, like outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and water supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements and crawl spaces, attics, or garages, according to a press release.
Pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation are also subject to freezing. Whether you are a residential customer or commercial business, following these simple tips may help you avoid costly repairs.
- Wrap the pipes, vacuum breakers and backflow devices: If your pipes are in areas that don’t get warm air, consider insulating them with insulation sleeves or wrapping. Don’t forget to wrap the above-ground vacuum breaker to your landscape watering system and the swimming pool supply lines. Commercial businesses should take special care to protect their backflow devices from freezing.
- Always disconnect the water hose from outdoor spigots before the temperature in the area drops below freezing: The water inside the hose can freeze, and the freezing continues back into the spigot until it reaches your pipes. Any pipe that freezes can burst.
- Drain your pipes: If you’re taking a trip in the winter, consider draining your pipes to prevent them from bursting. Shut off the main valve and then turn on all the taps (hot and cold) and let the water run until the pipes are emptied.
For more information, visit the town’s website at queencreek.org or call 480-358-3000.