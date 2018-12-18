Queen Creek officials alert drivers to numerous projects affecting town roads

Traffic signal camera installation and utility work are among the projects that will require lane changes and force other restrictions along Queen Creek streets over the next several weeks, according to town officials.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads will be in effect 24 hours daily through Monday, Jan. 21, for road improvements. Road improvement work will require northbound and southbound lanes shifts along Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements daily through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Gary Road southbound shoulder work between Riggs Road and Empire Boulevard will take place for water line installation daily through Friday, Dec. 21. A roadway widening project will require shoulder work along northbound Rittenhouse Road between Combs Road and the railroad spur daily through Friday, Dec. 21. Ocotillo Road’s eastbound shoulder will be closed between Meridian Road and Prince Avenue for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 19. Hunt Highway northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required for pole removal at Ellsworth Avenue and San Tan Flats entrance, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 21. Paving work will result in southbound lanes shifts along Hawes Road at Chandler Heights, daily through Wednesday, Jan. 2. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Crismon Road and the entrance to Barney Sports Complex will take place for utility work 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, until Monday, Jan. 7. Hawes Road’s southbound right lane will be closed at Riggs Road for off-site improvements daily through Friday, Dec. 21. Paving work will require eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Cloud Road at Crismon Road daily Tuesday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 21.

Queen Creek officials also stated that traffic signal camera installation work will result in lane shifts at the intersections of Ellsworth and Riggs roads and Ocotillo and Hawes roads, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 21.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change, according to officials who urge drivers to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

