Queen Creek officials at annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference in Tucson

A regularly scheduled Queen Creek Town Council meeting will not be held this week so officials can attend the annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference. No 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held Aug. 21.

The league conference is Aug. 20-23 in Tucson at the JW Marriott Starr Pass, according to azleague.org.

Scott McCarty

Queen Creek officials speaking at the event, according to the conference paperwork, include Scott McCarty, Queen Creek finance director and member of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board of Trustees, who is listed as a presider over the topic “Update and Discussion with the PSPRS Board” at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21. The speaker is William T. Buividas, chairman of the PSPRS Board of Trustees.

“This session will be an interactive discussion with PSPRS Board Chair William Buividas and PSPRS Board Trustee Scott McCarty. They will discuss the current state of PSPRS and the board’s new strategic approach to managing the system. They will also touch on a variety of topics including some of the new board’s objectives, which include setting the investment asset allocations, as well as possible changes to some actuarial assumptions,” it states.

Marnie Schubert

Marnie Schubert, director of communications, marketing and recreation for the Town of Queen Creek, is one of three speakers with the topic ” First Amendment Auditors: Best Practices for Cities and Towns,” at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 21.

Also listed as speakers for the topic are Andrew McGuire of Gust Rosenfeld PLC and Thomas Zaworski, assistant city attorney for Chandler. The presider is Susan Goodwin of Gust Rosenfeld PLC.

“This session will discuss the phenomenon of First Amendment Auditors and how their actions impact cities and towns. The session will provide a practical approach to handle challenging situations faced by city management, staff and attorneys by presenting video clips and hearing from panel members with legal and public information officer perspectives,” the conference paperwork states.

“Attendees will walk away with best practices and legal tips based on the real-life scenarios from those who have faced these situations and can suggest positive ways to react quickly and professionally if a First Amendment Auditor begins filming in your community,” the paperwork states.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.