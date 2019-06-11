Queen Creek officials to tell of recycling efforts at regional solid waste committee meeting

A view of a Phoenix metropolitan community’s solid waste department’s operations where the municipality offers a rubbish and recycling pick-up program. (File photo)

Contamination in recycling has a major impact on the quality of the material entering the commodity market. Town of Queen Creek and City of Phoenix officials will share the strategies they have implemented to reduce contamination of recycling bins at the curb at the next meeting of the Maricopa Association of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee.

It is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the MAG Office, Suite 200, Ironwood Room, 302 N. First Ave. in Phoenix.

“The focus of the strategies is direct intervention by inspecting and tagging containers to provide resident education and ultimately enforcement. A description of the program elements and results to date will be provided,” according to the agenda.

The Maricopa Association of Governments is a council of governments that serves as the regional planning agency for the metropolitan Phoenix area. Go to azmag.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.