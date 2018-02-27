Paying $422,374 for the engineering design of street, drainage and utility related improvements for the Signal Butte and Queen Creek Road intersection was recently approved.
The Queen Creek Town Council on Feb. 7 unanimously approved in a consent agenda the project order to the on-call contract with EPS Group, 2045 S. Vineyard Ave. Suite No. 101 in Mesa. The on-call professional services contract began Dec. 21, 2016, according to paperwork with the agenda at http://www.queencreek.org.
Signal Butte Road and Queen Creek Road, the latter named Pima Road in Pinal County, will ultimately be improved to five-lane roadways, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council that is in the town council’s meeting packet.
“The town improvements are planned to relieve current traffic issues at the intersection as well as provide access to Germann Road in conjunction with both the Fulton Homes’ Barney Farms development as well as the Communities Southwest Madera development. The Barney Farms and Madera developments will jointly improve Queen Creek Road from Signal Butte Road to Meridian Road as well. Additionally, the Barney Farms development will improve Signal Butte Road from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road,” Mr. White said in the memo.
The project would improve the noted intersection to the ultimate build-out condition with full traffic lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk ramps, turn lanes, medians, traffic signals, street lights, signing, striping and certain limited landscaping on each approach leg.
The improvements will include short reaches of drainage channel and drainage culverts as well as local street drainage facilities and utility relocations necessary to make the improvements. The intersection improvements will be designed to match into proposed adjacent development designed and built improvements. Current development plans project improvements occurring within the next two to six years, according to the town council packet.
After working with property owners in the area and Salt River Project to accommodate a new 230-kilolvolt electric transmission line alignment along Signal Butte, the town approved a realignment of Signal Butte between Ocotillo and Germann roads in May 2016.
The realignment shifts the intersection of Queen Creek and Signal Butte Roads eastward approximately 40 feet from the current location. This intersection alignment shift also helps accommodate a regional drainage channel and associated culverts proposed in the area consistent with the East Mesa Area Drainage Master Plan Update.
The drainage plan proposes to use portions of the proposed East Park as a regional flood control solution for storm runoff flows, which head westward from the Central Arizona Project canal roughly along the Pima/Queen Creek Road alignment, according to the memo.
The project, in general, will consist of design and construction document preparation for the following, according to a document provided by EPS Group:
- Queen Creek Road improvements west of the intersection approximately 300 feet west of the curb returns with full street improvements and then tapers back to the existing roadway. The paving improvements extend approximately 776 feet west of the intersection plus required striping improvements.
- Queen Creek Road improvements east of the intersection along the entire length of the town-owned parcel with full street improvements tying into the Fulton Homes improvements on the north half street and tapering to match the Fulton Homes improvements on the south half street. The paving improvements extend approximately 783 feet east of the intersection plus required striping improvements.
- Signal Butte Road improvements north of the intersection along the town-owned parcel just beyond the proposed box culvert with full street improvements tying into the Fulton Homes improvements on the east half street and tapering to match the Fulton Homes improvements on the west half street. The paving improvements extend approximately 1,259 feet north of the intersection plus required striping improvements.
- Signal Butte Road improvements south of the intersection approximately 450 feet south of the curb returns with full street improvements and then tapers back to the existing roadway. The paving improvements extend approximately 871 feet south of the intersection plus required striping improvements.
- All water and sewer improvements will be designed under a separate scope of work.
- Tapers will be designed as reverse curves with a minimum radius of 1,000 feet.
- Landscape improvements will only be designed for north of Queen Creek Road.
