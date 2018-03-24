Queen Creek OKs $6M contract with Hunter Contracting Co.

A more than $6 million amendment to a construction manager at-risk services contract with Hunter Contracting Co. Inc. was approved recently for projects on Power Road and Ocotillo Road.
Contract 2017-004, in an amount not to exceed $6,211,324, is for a Power Road, Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farms Road project and Ocotillo Road sewer main, Sonoqui Wash to Power Road.
Voting for the contract March 21 in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
On Jan. 18, 2017, the town council approved and authorized a construction manager at risk contract with Hunter Contracting for pre-construction services associated with the project, which are currently underway. The contract amendment adds construction services to the CMAR so that Hunter Contracting may perform anticipated roadway and sewer utility improvements in the defined project limits for a guaranteed maximum price, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
“Staff has reviewed and negotiated the guaranteed price with the construction manager, and feels the proposed price provides good value to the town,” he said.
In general, the roadway for Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farm Road is a two-lane roadway with one lane in each direction. The intent of the project is to widen the roadway by constructing three northbound and three southbound lanes, he said.
The project is scheduled to begin in mid-April, pending approval from the Bureau of Reclamation for irrigation relocation, and is projected to take 10 months to complete, giving a February 2019 completion, he said.
