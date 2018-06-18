Queen Creek OKs agreement to bring 1,702 Fulton Homes to fruition

A project being touted as the “Gold Standard” of community developments in the southeast Valley is moving forward in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek Town Council approved by a 6-0 vote during its June 6 meeting to enter into an agreement with Phoenix-based Fulton Homes for the long-awaited Barney Farms home development planned for the northeast corner of Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads.

The agreement paves the way to transform the 70-year-old potato, corn and alfalfa farm into 1,702 homes on 532 acres featuring a 22-acre lake with floating docks and fishing opportunities, a 12,000-square-foot aquatic center and four different lot sizes and ranch-themed home styles.

In addition to a main 11-acre park surrounding the 22-acre lake, Barney Farms will include six neighborhood parks and have easy access to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Valley and Mesa as Queen Creek continues to move forward on improving and expanding its heavily-traveled transportation routes. Specifically, Barney Farms will be a mile and a half off Route 24.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney abstained from voting on the project due to his family — mostly cousin Jason Barney — owning the property, which has been targeted for a major housing development for about the last decade.

“We’re glad to see this project go forward,” Mayor Barney said. “We wanted this to be something spectacular for the town and the families who are continuing to move here.”

Jason Barney said, “This will be the Gold Standard for housing developments for Queen Creek. The architecture, the amenities and the quality of life will be hard to match here.”

Norm Nichols, president of Fulton Homes since 1981, told the Independent that his company expects to spend $90 million on the project just for land and road improvements starting in November. Land and road improvements will continue for 15 to 18 months before construction begins on the homes in early 2020, according to Mr. Nichols.

“Queen Creek is going to take over for Chandler and Gilbert as the place to be, especially in the southeast Valley,” Nichols said. “This development definitely will be a family-oriented community with a lot of amenities and recreational opportunities. This is a big project.”

“We’re excited,” Mr. Nichols added of the agreement’s approval and the project moving forward.

“By far, this will be the most upscale development we’ve done in Queen Creek – and it will be in our Top 10 housing projects overall. We’ve built more homes in Queen Creek than anywhere else. We really like the rural character of Queen Creek and the ability to build a family-oriented community with a lot of recreational amenities. You can’t do that in Gilbert or Chandler anymore. Think of where Queen Creek was five years ago, and where it is now.”

Mr. Nichols said that they have continued to work well within the town of Queen Creek and when the project is built out within the next eight to 12 years, the number of homes Fulton

Homes has built in Queen Creek will increase to about 5,000 homes.

Past developments Fulton Homes have built in Queen Creek include: Ash Creek (150 homes), Cortina at Power and Germann roads (1,500 units), Queen Creek Station at northwest corner of Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads (675 units) and Ironwood Crossing at Ironwood and Ocotillo roads (2,100 units).

“Queen Creek insists on better projects,” Mr. Nichols said. “City leaders have a good vision of what they want to accomplish and want the town to look like. We have proven that we can do those projects right. This will be beautiful.”

Editor’s note: Mr. Sakal is a freelance journalist at the Queen Creek Independent