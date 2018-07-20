Queen Creek OKs Del Taco restaurant at local Marketplace

Queen Creek Town Council gave unanimous approval to Del Taco Restaurants for a conditional use permit to build at Queen Creek Marketplace.

The action took place at the Wednesday, July 18 Queen Creek Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Food Service Concepts, Inc. is one of the main developers of the project. They are based in north Phoenix and is a full food service management company. According to their website, they’ve worked with clients including The Herb Box, Starbucks and Denny’s.

The restaurant will sprout on the southwest corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse Road, just northeast of Harkins Theatres. The areas surrounding the project are vacant, commercial and public land.

The restaurant will sit on about 1 acre of land, with 26 vehicle and four bicycle parking spaces allotted. The 2,500-square-foot building will and include seating for 64.

This is the second Del Taco in Arizona with a new design concept. It’ll feature more of a sit-down vs. fast food restaurant look to it, officials say.

Desert Taco, LLC purchased the business, which is owned by Principal Brent Veach. He has been in the industry for over 18 years and owns more than 40 franchises across Arizona and Colorado.

Del Taco Franchise Project Manager, Pam Riley tells the Queen Creek Independent that, “Del Taco is excited to bring fresh menu items to Queen Creek Marketplace.”

Ms. Riley says they will be hiring for 40 people and anticipates opening date by end of this year. Prior to opening, for one day only, a VIP friends and family event will launch to help celebrate, by offering free food off its menu to the public.

Del Taco was founded in 1964; serves over three million customers a week and has 550 restaurants in 16 states.

Queen Creek Marketplace is anchored by Target, Harkins Theatre, PetSmart, Ross, T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s. On April 25 a public neighborhood meeting with no members of the public attending.

Queen Creek Senior Planner, Sarah Clark presented details of the Del Taco Restaurants development at the June 13 Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

