Queen Creek OKs minor changes to three-city agreement for water reclamation plant

Queen Creek Town Council approved an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement between Queen Creek, Mesa and Gilbert regarding to construction and operation of the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant.

The approval came as part of the consent agenda at the council’s Aug. 15 regular meeting at Town Hall, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. The plant is at 4400 S. Greenfield Road in Gilbert.

The amendment features a change to the rental charge equation, which comes because of a previous error, and will have changes to the buffer area surrounding the plant regarding the use of that area, according to a city staff report.

The reclamation plant is a joint facility and partnership between the three municipalities. It is undergoing its third expansion, which started last year and will run through 2020.

Each city at the plant has a designated capacity measured in millions of gallons per day. As part of the recent expansion, Mesa and Gilbert are upping their capacities but Queen Creek will not.

Rather, the town will participate in several build-out related improvements as part of the expansion at “significant cost savings to constructing them at a later date,” a staff report states. The town is also taking part in rehabilitation and repair projects.

Initially, the town council approved in April an updated version of the agreement. The council gave its approval knowing there would be changes, especially in regards to the buffer area.

“The assumption by all parties was that the changes would be of a minor nature and, as such, approval was sought to all the mayor to execute the document with minor changes,” a staff report states.

Each individual city or town councils were required to approve the amendments to the April 18 agreement. The town anticipates both Mesa and Gilbert will approve the amendment in upcoming council meetings.