Queen Creek OKs purchase agreement for construction on utilities building

Queen Creek Town Council has approved a purchase agreement for the construction of tenant improvements to the town’s utilities field operations facility, 19715 S. 220th St.

The agreement, which was part of the council’s consent agenda, is not to exceed $881,000 plus an additional $88,100 for owner’s contingency. The approval came at the council’s Wednesday, Sept. 19 meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

As part of a joint effort between the town’s public works and utilities departments, the town has looked to build a utilities building at the new field operations facility.

In building the new structure, town staff have installed water and sewer mains in Ryan Road, 220th Street and lines internal to the new corporation yard. Town staff have also completed site grading, paving, electrical and other dry utilities, according to a town staff report to council.

The building will replace the current building in the Corp Yard. The town anticipates the new building will house the utility department’s field crews and supervisors, parts inventory and equipment, according to a town staff report to council.

In early August, the town issued an Invitation for Bid for tenant improvements and about three weeks later, the town received three bids. The bids, however, were higher than what the town had budgeted so it canceled the solicitation.

Town staff later received a bid from SD Crane, which outlined costs utilizing its their state cooperative contract. Though the bid was still higher than budgeted, it was still lower than the lowest of the three previous bids.

Staff recommended awarding the amount to SD Crane since the project needed to be completed, according to a staff report. A final phase of construction for the building will include purchase and installation of furniture in the office areas, a staff report states.