Queen Creek, other cities looking for regional strategies to reduce homelessness

Homelessness strategies include prevention and diversion, outreach, emergency lodging, transitional and bridge housing, and supportive housing. (ArielleJay—file photo)

Queen Creek’s town manager is to work with other cities and towns to explore East Valley regional solutions to reduce homelessness, the Town Council decided recently.

The East Valley communities of Apache Junction, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale and Tempe — along with Maricopa County and the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Governing Board — have been meeting to discuss and explore potential solutions to reduce homelessness, Heather Wilkey, Queen Creek’s intergovernmental relations manager, said in a memo to the council.

Strategies include prevention and diversion, outreach, emergency lodging, transitional and bridge housing, and supportive housing, she said.

“The group has also been seeking information from nonprofit organizations in the East Valley that provide programming and perform services to move these individuals from crisis to stability,” she said.

“These communities are passing the resolution under consideration by the Town Council to formalize these efforts and direct the town/city manager to research best practices, provide data and analysis to help develop a portfolio of solutions and explore opportunities, while encouraging public involvement and participation,” Ms. Wilkey said.

The Town Council voted Sept. 4 on a consent agenda that included a resolution supporting the East Valley homelessness regional collaboration.

