Queen Creek pension costs continue to increase as town grows

The Arizona state program that provides lifelong monthly retirement income to town and school district employees is requiring additional funding from both employers and employees.

Beginning in July, town and school district budgets are increasing funding set aside for pensions.

State retirement system

The Arizona State Retirement Systems retirement pension provides a lifetime guaranteed benefit based on years of service and final salary, according to azasrs.gov.

The retirement system was begun in 1953 and now has more than a half-million members, including nearly 150,000 retirees receiving the monthly benefit, officials say.

Contribution rates are set annually by the Legislature as recommended by the Arizona State Retirement System Board, said Stephanie Ingersoll, Queen Creek Unified School District public relations and marketing specialist.

“The rates for this fiscal year ending in June was 11.5 percent of gross wages. Next year’s rate is 11.8 percent. This percentage is paid by both the employee and employer each pay period into the retirement system,” she said.

Effective July 1, ASRS retirement pension and health insurance is 11.64 percent and the long-term disability income plan is .16 percent, for a total of 11.8 percent. The previous fiscal year it had been 11.34 percent for pension and health insurance and .16 percent for long-term disability, for a total of 11.5 percent, according to current contribution-rates.

“The way the Arizona State Retirement System works, it is a shared contribution of 50 percent each,” Queen Creek Assistant Town Manager Bruce Gardner said in a phone interview.

“The town, based on salaries, is responsible for paying 11.5 percent into the system but the employee also has to pay 11.5 percent into the system,” he said of fiscal year 2017-18.

“That percentage is on top of the salaries, so I’m thinking $50,000, for an example, that employee has to pay 11.5 percent and then the town also pays 11.5 percent. Quick math, that’s $5,750 each that goes into the system. That’s why it’s a true shared cost between the employee and the employer,” he said.

School districts, town

E-mails were sent May 24 to the J. O. Combs Unified School District, Queen Creek Unified School District and town of Queen Creek to, in part, learn how much of the budget for the last four years and the proposed 2018-19 budget goes to the Arizona State Retirement System, where it is listed on the budget, how many employees are collecting a paycheck and a pension.

Also, the request sought to better understand how much money was set aside for governing board and council member pensions.

J.O. Combs Unified School District

MaryLou Martinez, administrative assistant for J.O. Combs Unified School District, wrote in a May 24 e-mail that “I have forwarded your request to the Superintendent’s Office for someone to follow up,” but no information was e-mailed by press time.

Queen Creek Unified School District

The employer cost of the pension program is included in the QCUSD budget in the section labeled employee benefits, Ms. Ingersoll, QCUSD public relations and marketing specialist, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Budgets listed on the district’s website, qcusd.org/Business_Services, don’t break out pensions from other employee benefits.

“The budget is broken into the categories of programs, rather than departments, such as instruction, student support services, instructional support services, general administration, school administration, special education services, operations, transportation and non-student services,” Ms. Ingersoll said.

Of the 1,057 employees at QCUSD, 21 have retired and chosen to return to work in the school district, she said.

“As part of the Arizona State Retirement System rules, an alternate contribution rate of 9.49 percent – 10.43 percent for fiscal year ‘18-19 – is paid by both the employee and employer into the retirement system,” she said.

QCUSD Governing Board members receive no compensation for their duties of serving the students, staff and families of Queen Creek. They also do not receive any pension benefits, she said.

Town of Queen Creek

Pension funds disbursed by the town of Queen Creek are listed in the budget under “personnel costs” and are not broken out, Mr. Gardner said in a voice-mail message.

For the town of Queen Creek, a total of $1,869,228 has been set aside for the 2018-19 fiscal year for retirement, according to statistics provided by Mr. Gardner.

“As you are probably aware, the biggest contributor of year-to-year retirement increases is due to staffing growth in order to maintain service levels for our town’s growing population,” Mr. Gardner said in an e-mail.

Funds set aside for Arizona State Retirement System costs for the town of Queen Creek the previous four years are:

2017-18: $1,617,687

2016-17: $1,544,567

2015-16: $1,409,034

2014-15: $1,231,683

“We just take the overall salaries that we’re predicting to pay each budget year and then you add whatever percentage the state retirement system is going to be requesting,” Mr. Gardner said in the phone interview.

No town employees collect both a paycheck and a pension, he said.

“We don’t have any. I think that question is referencing whether we hire back retirees after they retire from the town. We’re a young organization – 29 years old basically. We’ve only had seven retirees up to this point and we have not hired any of those back,” he said.

Council members participate in a different retirement plan, Mr. Gardner said.

“Our council does not participate in the Arizona State Retirement System. There used to be an opportunity to be part of what they called an elected-officials retirement system, but our council and mayor have never participated in that and that system is closing down,” he said.

“They do receive monies that go into a 457 or 401(K); a 457 is a government equivalent to a 401(K) and it’s at the same percentage, 11.5 percent,” Mr. Gardner said. “That’s not a public pension system,” he said.

“The town provides 11.5 percent to allow them to participate in a 457 plan,” he said. “Each of them receive it.”

