Queen Creek, Pinal County work to improve Meridian Road

The Queen Creek Town Council and Pinal County Board of Supervisors recently approved two intergovernmental agreements for the design of Meridian Road.

The first IGA covers design of a new three-lane roadway, bike lanes and drainage from Germann Road to State Route 24 with each of the entities contributing 50 percent of the $1.2 million design costs, according to a release.

The second IGA, from Combs to Germann roads, includes roadway improvements, bike lanes, drainage and construction of a box culvert (bridge) over the Queen Creek Wash. Design is anticipated to cost $650,000, with Queen Creek contributing 75 percent and Pinal County contributing 25 percent.

“Transportation continues to be a top priority for Queen Creek and the region,” stated Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “We value our relationship with Pinal County and appreciate their willingness to help provide a regional solution to transportation. Meridian Road will provide a much-needed north-south connector for motorists, helping to alleviate congestion on Ellsworth and Ironwood.”

Beyond providing an additional north-south roadway through Queen Creek, Meridian Road will provide another connection to the SR 24.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and city of Mesa are working on the design of the interim SR 24, which will extend to Ironwood Road. Construction of the interim SR 24, with two lanes in each direction and interchanges at Signal Butte, Meridian and Ironwood, is anticipated to begin in 2020 with completion slated for 2022, according to the release.

“These agreements further solidify the great partnership the board of supervisors has with the town of Queen Creek,” stated Pinal County board chairman Todd House. “We appreciate the opportunity to work with the town to improve transportation throughout the region.”

Pinal County District 2 Supervisor Mike Goodman stated: “Since coming into office, Meridian Road has been one of my many top priorities. Pinal County, the town of Queen Creek and developers, including Fulton Homes and William Lyons, have all partnered to ensure this work will be completed. This project provides additional arterial roads that will extend Meridian Road from Combs all the way to the 24 within the next few years, and eventually the US 60.”

The design of Meridian Road will include an open house for public input once design has progressed beyond 30 percent completion, according to the release. The town and Pinal County will work on construction of Meridian Road, with the improvements anticipated to be complete when the SR 24 extension opens in 2022.

