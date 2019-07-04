Queen Creek Planning Commission updated on annexation, rezoning of 4,140 acres of State Trust land

Last April, Queen Creek Town Council voted unanimously in a consent agenda to approve a pre-annexation development agreement with the Arizona State Land Department to facilitate annexation and development of more than 6 square miles at the northeast corner of the town’s planning area. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Nineteen planning areas are proposed on the approximately 4,140 acres of State Trust Land to be annexed into the Town of Queen Creek, the Planning Commission was told recently.

Brett Burningham

“And, each planning unit was analyzed to determine which land uses would be most appropriate for that planning unit and then each planning unit has been assigned a series of zoning districts that would be applicable for that individual development,” Brett Burningham, the town’s development services director, said during a recent work-study session of the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission.

Masterplans will later be required for each planning unit prior to development, such as for transportation impacts, drainage, water, wastewater, public facilities, open space and recreation, he said.

“It’s a requirement in the specific plan that the first purchaser of a property will have to prepare these masterplans for the entire site — these more-detailed masterplans for the whole site. This will make sure that this entire area is coordinated properly,” Mr. Burningham said.

Last April, Town Council voted unanimously in a consent agenda to approve a pre-annexation development agreement with the Arizona State Land Department. It is to facilitate annexation and development of more than 6 square miles at the northeast corner of the town’s planning area, adjacent to the town limits.

The property to be annexed by the Town of Queen Creek is between Williams Field and Germann roads and Meridian Drive and Schnepf Road, according to gis.azland.gov. It is described in town documents as TIS, R8E, Sections 31, 32, 33, and 34 and T2S, R8E, Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is to discuss the annexation and zoning at a meeting at 6 p.m. July 10 in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. For the town council, the first scheduled hearing on the annexation is July 17 with a vote scheduled for Aug. 7. Council meetings, which begin at 5:30 p.m. with public hearings held after 7 p.m., are also held in the Community Chambers. Agendas will be posted at queencreek.org.

Planning units

There are 10 neighborhood planning units in 2,201 acres with the property to be annexed, such as suburban, residential, medium- and high-density residential land uses; light, general and neighborhood commercial; office mixed-use; and mixed-use, Mr. Burningham said to the commission.

The remaining nine urban planning units are on 1,935 acres generally within a half-mile of the planned State Route 24 corridor and include urban, medium- and high-density residential; light, general, regional and neighborhood commercial; mixed-use; and office/industrial park, he said.

The property will be designed in phases, with the areas around the planned State Route 24 freeway likely to be developed first, he said to the commission.

“This is a very unique project. It is a large project and we’re really following the same model that we did for really any large-scale, masterplanned community,” Mr. Burningham said.

Commissioner Alex Matheson asked what the timetable was for determining the route for the north-south freeway, which is to be constructed east of the land to be annexed.

Mr. Burningham said he could provide an update on the route at the commission’s next meeting.

“We do know that our town council provided a … resolution of the town’s wished alignment for that, but at the next meeting we’ll provide a detailed update on the next steps for that project,” he said.

Mr. Burningham said town staff would meet separately with each commission member to discuss the State Trust Land zoning and annexation.

“I think it would be a wise idea to talk to all of us separately and let us come up with ideas and hear your thoughts on this individually. I think it’s very important,” Commissioner Troy Young said.

