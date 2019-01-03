Queen Creek prepares roads for area growth

Queen Creek has a plan to develop two major roadways from Germann Road to the future extension of State Route 24.

The Queen Creek Town Council recently voted to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement with the city of Mesa for design and construction of Signal Butte Road from Germann to State Route 24 at $12 million and acceptance of terms for design and construction of Meridian Road from Germann to State Route 24.

“The construction of these roads will be beneficial to our residents and neighbors,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney stated in a release. “As our town grows, we want to ensure safety for all of the motorists driving on our roadways.”

With the population of Queen Creek and the San Tan Valley area estimated to hit 200,000 within the next seven years, the town’s roadways will continue to add more drivers and vehicles, the release stated.

As State Route 24 is the preferred freeway access point for Queen Creek and San Tan Valley drivers and will be completed to Ironwood Road in approximately 2022, having additional north-south roadways “is crucial to the traveling public,” the release continued.

After working through the Maricopa Association of Governments to analyze future traffic patterns based on growth, officials determined that extending both Signal Butte and Meridian roads to State Route 24 is necessary to alleviate traffic on Ellsworth and Ironwood roads.

“Anyone who lives in Queen Creek and the San Tan Valley area knows that Ironwood and Ellsworth roads are already over capacity; therefore, Signal Butte and Meridian roads will also need to connect to State Route 24 when constructed in order to resolve the regional traffic issues. We reached out to Pinal County and the city of Mesa to put agreements in place to ensure that happens, ” stated Public Works Director Troy White.

As Mesa does not have improvements to Signal Butte Road in its current capital improvement plan, Queen Creek will agree to initially fund the improvements to Signal Butte Road, with reimbursement up to $7 million from the city of Mesa by the end of 2030, according to the release.

The Town and Pinal County will fund the initial three-lane roadway on the east side of the existing Meridian Road alignment.

The construction of both Signal Butte and Meridian roads will begin in fiscal year 2019-20. The total project costs to be financed will be $16 million, officials stated.

