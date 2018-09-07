Queen Creek provides easy guide for a cleaner community

To help keep Queen Creek clean, town officials remind residents to bag and tie all trash.

“Bagging and tying your trash help reduce breeding of flies and keeps pests away,” according to a release from the town. “You can also help reduce spills on the roadway by not overfilling your trash cart.”

The town offers free monthly bulk trash collection upon request.

To receive the service, customers schedule a pickup. Collection may be scheduled any time before 5 p.m. the Monday before a resident’s scheduled pickup date.

To schedule a bulk pickup, visit queencreek.org/departments/trash-recycling.

Residents must have a current and active town trash and recycling account to participate.

Town officials also advise when preparing yard debris for bulk collection, “remember the three B’s: Bagged, Bundled or Boxed.”

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.