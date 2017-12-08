Queen Creek recognized as a Best Place to Work

2017 marks third consecutive year for honor by Phoenix Business Journal
Queen Creek’s workplace culture and commitment to employees helped the town rank as one of the top 10 Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal.
Recognizing 114 businesses in five categories, the town of Queen Creek ranked ninth in the mid-sized category (99-249 employees) and was once again the only government entity recognized in any of the categories.
“As an organization, we are committed to creating and maintaining a positive work environment that supports our wonderful team of professional employees” shared Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross. “Employees are our largest investment, making it vital that we support our employees. Having creative, engaged employees results in increased productivity and a positive experience for our residents, businesses and visitors. I value the continued collaboration and cooperation of our outstanding employees.”
Based entirely on employee feedback, the award honors companies and organizations that provide a positive working environment. Over 80 percent of town employees responded to the survey, which covered general work satisfaction, leadership and teamwork, with more than 76 percent of responding employees engaged in their work and the organization.
The voluntary survey also provided an opportunity for employees to provide feedback and share their opinions.
“Queen Creek is committed to honoring our past and embracing our future in being the best place to live and do business,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “So it’s rather fitting that we’re also recognized as a best place to work. We couldn’t fulfill our vision for the community without the talented staff working each day to serve the people of Queen Creek.”
Founded in 1989, the town of Queen Creek has grown from deep rural roots to a thriving community while maintaining a rich heritage based on small-town values and country friendliness.
Queen Creek is an active and vibrant community with a growing population of over 41,000. With an abundance of recreational opportunities, unique agricultural destinations and a lively Town Center with dining, shopping and entertainment, Queen Creek provides a quality lifestyle while remaining focused on strategic development.
For more information visit QueenCreek.org
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.