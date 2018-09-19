Queen Creek recognized for annual financial report

The Town of Queen Creek received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report.

The award is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting; this marks 13 consecutive years the town has received the recognition, according to a press release.

“This award supports our ongoing efforts to have transparency with how we spend tax-payer dollars,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “The Town’s budget is at the core of all that we do as a municipality; it is important that our financial report is accessible to our residents and businesses.”

According to GFOA, Queen Creek’s comprehensive annual financial report demonstrated a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” and clearly communicated the town’s financial story to readers, a release states.

