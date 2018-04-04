Queen Creek recycles for Earth Day

Queen Creek is playing host to a recycling drop-off event for residents 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 21, on the northwest corner of Ellsworth Road and Maya in the dirt lot behind HomeGoods and Sprouts.
The free recycling drop-off event commemorates Earth Day and is being offered in partnership with Right Away Disposal for residents who receive town trash and recycling services, according to a town release. Participants must bring a current copy of their Town of Queen Creek water bill (hard copy or electronic).
The following items will be accepted:
• Electronics: computers, hard drives, computer keyboards, power supply, monitors, TVs, VCRs, etc.
• Metals: steel, copper, aluminum.
• Appliances: refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers.
• Tires: up to four tires per vehicle with the rims removed.
• Paper shredding: five-box limit per vehicle. Material from commercial businesses will not be accepted. Materials will be stored in secure, locked containers and transferred to a document-shredding facility.
• Paint: latex and water-based paints in the original, labeled container with a closed lid (no limit on number of containers, the containers cannot exceed 5 gallons).
Plastic bags: bring grocery bags and exchange them for a reusable bag. One bag per vehicle while supplies last.
Household hazardous waste items will not be accepted at the April 21 event. The town partners with the Town of Gilbert to offer free household hazardous waste vouchers to residents. Items such as oil, chemicals and rechargeable batteries should never be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins,
according to the release from town officials. The voucher program provides an environmentally safe and responsible way to dispose of the items at no extra charge, city officials stated.
Vouchers can be requested online or by visiting the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/DoMoreBlue.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.