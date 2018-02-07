Queen Creek to reflect on last year’s achievements, challenges during State of the Town Feb. 21

From opening two new fire stations to completing the Ocotillo Road improvements in Town Center, 2017 was a busy year for the Town of Queen Creek.
The Queen Creek Town Council will present the Town’s 2017 accomplishments and upcoming projects during the annual State of the Town Address on Wednesday, Feb. 21, according to a press release.
It will take place during the council’s regular meeting, which will start at 7 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The public is invited to attend and celebrate the successes of the community. A light reception will follow the presentation.
Queen Creek Town Council meetings are broadcast live online at http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council/watch-town-council-meetings.
For more information about Queen Creek Town Council meetings, visit QueenCreek.org.