Queen Creek reminds vigilance around water as temperatures soar

The month of August is dedicated to help remind people about water safety and, locally, August was declared Drowning Impact Awareness Month by Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The proclamation came during the Aug. 1 town council meeting at Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

According to the Children’s Safety Zone, there were 153 water-related injuries in Maricopa and Pinal Counties in 2017, and sadly, 61 water0related deaths. Public safety officials say drowning is a top cause of injury-related death for children in Arizona, especially for children five and under.

In 2017, there were 15 pediatric drownings in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Child drowning is preventable, which is why officials at the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department encourage all residents to follow the ABCDs of water safety: adult supervision, barriers between children and water, Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children, and Devices (lifejackets, hooks, etc.) near water.

In addition, QCFMD provides the following tips:

Look in the pool first: every second counts when an individual is drowning and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children in the pool or spa first.

Drowning is silent: many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing.

If you find someone in any source of water:

Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.

Call 9-1-1 immediately!

Begin CPR if you are trained.

If you are not trained to administer CPR, follow the instructions from the 9-1-1 operator until help arrives.

Purple ribbons recognizing the importance of water safety and the impacts of drowning are available free-of-charge at Queen Creek Town buildings and Queen Creek fire stations through the month of August.

Go to QueenCreek.org/fire.

