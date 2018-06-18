Queen Creek renews fire services agreement with Town of Gilbert

As Queen Creek grows, it continues to reach across one of its borders for support services involving fire safety needs.

Queen Creek Town Council unanimously voted, 7-0, during a June 6 meeting to renew its intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Gilbert for fire support services, an agreement that the town is entering into for the fifth straight fiscal year.

The new agreement will begin on July 1, and last through June 30, 2019. The agreement budget is for $150,000 and includes covering the cost of rental and maintenance of fire equipment and supplies.

Although the list of services is wide-ranging, many requests to Gilbert will be made by fire management on an “as needed” basis such as supplies and equipment purchases as well as training assistance. Some services will continue to be acquired in an ongoing manner, while others will be used on occasion, according to city staff.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said that the town always has had a good working relationship with Gilbert and its neighboring communities when it needs to partner for various services.

“We look at these things on an economics and timing basis for all aspects of public safety,” Mr. Barney said. “We look to Gilbert to be able to do some ‘odds and ends’ services as we’re not able to do them in-house.”

Mr. Barney went on to say that Queen Creek Fire Chief Ron Knight will be retiring this year.

Currently, Queen Creek has its own fire department which includes three battalion chiefs, nine captains, nine engineers and 24 firefighters.

The provision within the IGA allows Gilbert to fill one of the personnel positions if the Town of Queen Creek is unable to do so. Since the agreement has been in place, the Town has not needed to use this provision, according to information from Queen Creek.

There is a small increase of $0.30 per hour for Reserve Apparatus Rental with the new agreement. No other monetary changes are a part of the new agreement.