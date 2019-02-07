Queen Creek residents can learn about new irrigation products

Town of Queen Creek utility customers are invited to free workshops to learn more about their irrigation controller.

According to a press release, “SMART” Irrigation Controllers: Water-Smart Workshop, will be held 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, to educate the public on new products available that automatically adjusts the irrigation schedule based on actual site and weather conditions.

These controllers can prevent irrigation when it rains, apply more water to landscapes during unexpected hot and dry spells; and automatically adjust watering to reduce runoff from slopes. The workshop will teach how this new technology can help save up to 30 percent on landscape watering, the release said.

There are many different brands and models of these new smart controllers and choosing the right one can be confusing, the release said. The class will show how different models work and how they are set up to help with choosing the best one for landscaping needs.

Advanced registration is required as space is limited. For information, call the Water Conservation Office at 480-358-3455 or email connie.speelman@queencreek.org.

