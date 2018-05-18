Queen Creek residents overwhelmingly approve General Plan update

Voters approved the Queen Creek General Plan update Tuesday, May 15, with 84 percent voting in favor and 16 percent opposing.

The General Plan serves as the town’s road map to guide development, manage growth and conserve natural resources, a press release states. State law requires every jurisdiction in Arizona with more than 2,500 residents to have a General Plan, and to update the plan every 10 years.

“The goal with this update was to make a plan that was easier to use and easier for the general public to understand,” Development Services Director Chris Anaradian said in a prepared statement.

“We simplified the land use categories so current and future residents could look at the land use map and understand what was planned in that area. The update also includes more specific requirements for the land use categories, with the continued goal of conserving our agricultural, rural and equestrian areas while providing guidance for new development.”

The voter-approved update integrated recently-completed planning documents, like the Transportation Master Plan and the Economic Development Strategic Plan and incorporated extensive community input.

“We value all of the feedback we received from our residents and stakeholders,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“This plan serves as our vision for the next 10 years, so it wouldn’t be complete without the feedback we received over the multi-year process. I’d also like to thank everyone who took the time to vote in this important election.”

The General Plan Update includes 10 elements with goals, strategies and actions. Those elements include land use, housing, growth area, circulation, recreation, environmental, water resources, economic development, cost of development and public safety.

The entire update is available on the town’s website. Hard copies are also available at the Management Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road and the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

