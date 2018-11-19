Queen Creek residents should use caution cooking Thanksgiving meals

Cooking a holiday meal increases risks for home fires so Queen Creek Fire and Medical reminds residents to be cautious.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department offers cooking safety tips to help reduce the risk of fire this Thanksgiving:

Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop such as oven mitts, food packaging, etc;

Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or boiling food, but if you must leave the room, turn off the stove;

Be sure to thaw the turkey completely before cooking;

Keep kids at least three feet away from the stove, oven, hot food and liquids;

If you have a pan fire, never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on it, but place a lid on the pan and turn off the burner;

If the fire does not go out, or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home and call the fire department from outside.

The Town of Queen Creek offers a free recycling program for cooking oil, according to the press release, advising that cooking oil should never be dumped down a drain or disposed of in the trash, garbage containers, dumpsters, or down the public sewage system.

Cooking oil poured down the drain negatively affects water quality and can cost thousands of dollars in sewer repairs from pipe blockages, the release said, adding that placing oil in the trash or recycling carts leads to contamination and spillage.

Residents can recycle used cooking oil at the town’s year-round grease collection site, Fire Station 2 located 24787 S. Sossaman Road, at no charge so the used oil collected can be recycled into clean biodiesel fuel.

