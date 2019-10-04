Queen Creek residents to be surveyed on starting RideChoice transportation program

Valley Metro estimates that approximately 2,742 people with disabilities and 3,830 senior citizen residents reside in Queen Creek . (Valley Metro)

The Town of Queen Creek wants to know if senior citizens and Americans with Disabilities Act-eligible individuals would utilize a paratransit or RideChoice program.

The Town Council in a Sept. 18 meeting consent agenda approved spending up to $50,000 in Arizona Lottery funds on a Valley Metro study to gauge the interest in the programs.

“The Queen Creek Town Council and town staff have been contacted by Queen Creek residents who have used paratransit services offered by the City of Mesa and/or are seeking these services to be provided by the town,” Heather Wilkey, intergovernmental relations manager, said in a memo to the council.

As of July 1, the City of Mesa reduced paratransit service from previously being available to any individual who requests paratransit anywhere within the city — per ordinance — to only offering paratransit within three-quarters of a mile of an established bus or light-rail line consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, she said.

“The Town of Queen Creek is not currently eligible for paratransit services due to the lack of public transportation — i.e. bus or light rail lines — in the community, making a RideChoice program, or similar service, the only option eligible for consideration if warranted,” Ms. Wilkey said.

“RideChoice is a program offered by some municipalities in the Valley, in which the city or town subsidizes rides, frequently delivered through a contracted taxi service or Lyft, for qualifying residents who may be ADA-eligible or elderly, traveling to medical appointments, work or essential locations such as grocery/pharmacy, etc.,” she said.

Valley Metro estimates that approximately 2,742 people with disabilities and 3,830 senior citizen residents reside in Queen Creek, Ms. Wilkey said.

“The study, intended to be conducted by West Group Research, is anticipated to be $33,000 and will provide information related to type of assistance needed, trip frequencies, purposes and intended destinations for residents, which would be paid for with our allocation of Arizona Lottery funds,” she said.

