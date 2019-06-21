Queen Creek roadway restrictions through June 30 include sewer-line work on Cloud Road

The following roadway restrictions are planned in Queen Creek through June 30:

Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and Crismon Road for water- and sewer-line install; 24-hour April 16-July 30. Market Place Drive full closure at 187th Street for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at 187th Street for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6-June 30. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Power Road and 187th Street for utility work; 24-hour May 6-June 30. Ocotillo Road eastbound lane shifts between Signal Butte Road and 226th Street for fiber work; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 20-28. Hawes Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Chandler Heights Road and Via De Arboles for traffic light install; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 31-July 16. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shift at Combs Road for road-alignment work; 24-hour June 2-July 7. Combs Road full closure between Rittenhouse Road and Meridian Road for road-alignment work; 24-hour June 2-July 7. Germann Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and 210th Street for ramp install, grading and paving; 24-hour June 11-28. Chandler Heights Road westbound shoulder work between Power Road and 188th Street for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10-28. Meridian Road southbound lane shift at Via Del Jardin for utility work; 24-hour June 15-Dec. 31. Signal Butte northbound and southbound lane shift between Ocotillo Road and Escalante Street for utility work; 24-hour June 17-July 5. Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift between Walnut Road and Ryan Road for sidewalk install; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 24-28. Empire Boulevard westbound lane shift between Achillies Way and Zeus Way for asphalt patching; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 24. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between 212th Street and Crismon Road for asphalt repair; 11 p.m.-5 a.m. June 25. Hawes Road full closure between Germann Road and Ryan Road for asphalt overlay; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 25. Ocotillo Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Barnes Parkway and Meridian Road for pavement repairs; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 26. Hawes Road full closure at the intersection of Queen Creek Road for pavement repair; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27. Maya Road full closure at the intersection on Ellsworth Loop Road for pavement repair; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27. Ellsworth Road southbound lane shift between Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road for pothole and bore work; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 26-July 2. Cloud Road westbound lane shift between Crismon Road and 214th Street for asphalt and concrete work; 24-hour, June 24-28.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law-enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic, according to a release.

