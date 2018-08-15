Queen Creek/San Tan Valley auto-theft ring suspects arrested

Seven people suspected in the theft of 40 all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles or quads from citizens in the San Tan Valley and Queen Creek areas have been arrested by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

They were arrested following a one-month PCSO investigation into an auto-theft ring, officials said.

“The investigation started after patrol deputies received a tip about a possible auto-theft operation,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a release.

“During the course of the investigation, deputies identified the suspects and learned each had a specific role in the operation. The suspects would case different neighborhoods, looking for anyone with an off-road vehicle or motorcycle. They would then come back and steal the vehicle,” Ms. Forghani said.

Marco Salazar, Sergio Guerra, Brittany Knauff, Courtney Jenkins, Paul Clement, Matthew Voorhees, and Gabriel Burgueno were indicted and charged in connection with Operation Queen Terrain, PCSO said.

Persons indicted in this operation are facing in excess of 40 felony charges including unlawful flight from law enforcement, theft of means of transportation, trafficking stolen property and possession of stolen property, PCSO said.

“PCSO believes they are linked to at least 40 different auto thefts. Deputies have recovered eight vehicles in connection to this case,” according to the release.

“In one instance, our deputies found the stolen vehicle before the citizen realized it was gone. The approximate value of the property our deputies were able to return to their rightful owners through this investigation was in excess of $95,000,” Ms. Forghani said.

“This crew actively drove around looking for unsecured vehicles in open garages, yards and the side of homes. It is so important for people to secure their belongings,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“We are grateful for the concerned citizen that alerted us to this operation. If you notice any suspicious activity, anyone casing neighborhoods, you can send us a tip through our app or call our dispatch,” he said.

“We believe the group also operated in the Valley and we are working with those agencies. This is an ongoing investigation and we expect more people to be arrested,” Ms. Forghani said.

