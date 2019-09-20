A joint meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council and Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board is to be held Sept. 26.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and is to be held at QCUSD’s offices, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.

The following items are for discussion only and no action will be taken:

Update on school district activities and events, including: secondary programs and post-secondary partnerships, comprehensive growth projections and update, and status of school construction.

Update on town activities and events, including: Census 2020, the Complete Count Committee and an overall Census update; water resources; growth and development – Arizona State Land annexation update; and Town Center/economic development.

