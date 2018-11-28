Queen Creek seeking contractors, designers in 5 areas including East Park

Bids and proposals are being sought for projects in Queen Creek, from the design of East Park to repairing block walls and installing sewer and water lines.

The Town of Queen Creek seeks to enter into a design services contract with a qualified firm or team to complete the design of the 91-acre regional East Park on the north side of Queen Creek Road, between Signal Butte and Meridian roads.

The plan developed for the facility is to include reserved areas for future amenities including an aquatic center and multigenerational center, according to town documents.

“The project will utilize multiple funding sources, some of which will be dedicated to only certain improvement features,” according to the request for qualifications document.

“Design and construction will need separate schedule of values and invoices for tracking purposes. Design and construction may take place in phases with separate bid packages and schedules,” the document states.

The request for qualifications is due 3 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, according to town documents.

The anticipated concept of the park, according to the request for qualifications, may include amenities such as:

Lighted baseball fields.

Lighted multi-purpose fields.

Lighted basketball courts.

Lighted sand volleyball courts.

Lighted tennis and pickleball courts.

Main and secondary playground areas.

Splash pad.

Concession and restroom buildings.

Lighted walking paths with fitness pods.

Passive play areas.

Maintenance yard and building.

Wheel friendly (skate/BMX) park.

BBQ grill and ramada areas with tables and seating.

Urban Lake (irrigation for park; fishing; pedal boating).

Festival amphitheater.

Collector roadways, driveways and parking lots with street lighting.

Service Utilities – electric, natural gas, water, sewer, telecom fiber optic.

Other projects and contracts that the Town of Queen Creek is seeking bids for include block wall construction, a Queen Creek Road sewer main, Empire Road water and transmission lines, and Cloud Road water and sewer lines.

Block wall construction

The Town of Queen Creek is conducting a competitive selection process with the intent of awarding one to five contracts for job order contracting services to provide indefinite delivery and quantity for block wall construction and repair services.

The request for qualifications is due 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Municipal Services Building, according to town documents.

During the term of the contract, work is to be performed as a series of individual job orders, according to the request for qualifications.

“A separate job order will be issued by the town for each project and will be based on a fixed price or a guaranteed maximum price. The scope of work will vary with each job order. Minor design services may be required for some job orders; however, most will be designed through consultants under separate contract with the town or by town staff,” the RFQ states.

Work may include:

Installation and repair of footings, foundations, block walls and columns – brick, masonry, concrete, rebar, stone, etc.

Block wall size includes 8x8x16 block and other sizes as requested per job order.

To include fabrication, installation and repair of rolling gates, man gates, manual and electronic gate-operating mechanisms, etc.

To include paint and painting, as determined by the town and as requested per job order.

Fabrication, installation and repair of signage, etc.

Any site condition work as requested per job order.

Wall and gate construction to follow the Town of Queen Creek wall and gate standard detail.

Queen Creek Road sewer main

Bids are being sought to install approximately 2,600 linear feet of 12-inch PVC sewer line and related appurtenances along Queen Creek Road. The work starts a half mile east of Signal Butte Road to Meridian Road. Additional work includes the installation of service lines and polymer manholes, according to town documents.

The invitation for bids is due 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Municipal Services Building, according to town documents.

Empire Road water, transmission line

Bids are being sought to install approximately 7,900 linear feet of 16-inch water line, 7,900 linear feet of 10-inch transmission water line, as well as its related appurtenances along Empire Road, from Gary Road to the start of the Pegasus development road, Zeus Way.

The two water lines are to be installed in a dual trench. Additional work includes the installation of service lines, valves, fire hydrants and the removal and replacement of existing asphalt pavement, according to town documents.

The invitation for bids is due 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at the town’s Municipal Services Building, according to town documents.

Cloud Road water line, sewer

Work on a Cloud Road sewer line and water line is being sought by the Town of Queen Creek. The invitation for bids is due 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at the town’s Municipal Services Building, according to town documents.

The work for the sewer project includes installing approximately 5,900 linear feet of 12-inch PVC sewer line and related appurtenances along Cloud Road, from Crismon Road to a quarter-mile past Signal Butte Road.

Additional sewer work includes the installation of service lines, polymer manholes, a 30-inch jack and bore at Signal Butte Road and the removal and replacement of existing asphalt pavement.

Work on the water line includes installing approximately 2,600 linear feet of 12-inch C909 water line and related appurtenances along Cloud Road, from Signal Butte to Rittenhouse Road.

Additional work includes the removal of some existing water line, installation of service lines, valves, fire hydrants and the removal and replacement of existing asphalt pavement.

