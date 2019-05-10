Queen Creek seeking public input on Sonoqui Wash improvements

(File photo)

Queen Creek residents and the general public are invited to provide input on design concepts for the improvements along Sonoqui Wash.

The concepts will be presented along with the overall project Tuesday, May 14 at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The meeting will be at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway; it begins at 6 p.m. with the designs available for review at 5:30 p.m.

The town’s contracted design firm, Logan Simpson, is gathering community input to complete the final design concepts to present to PRAC and Town Council, according to a press release.

The design focuses on safety, beautification and functionality. The Sonoqui Wash runs through the southern portion of town.

A trail along the wash is constructed from Power Road to Ellsworth Road, with plans to eventually continue the trail to the Town’s eastern border.

The Sonoqui Wash trail is part of the town’s future trail loop that will connect the Queen Creek and Sonoqui washes.

The wash trails provide a variety of recreation opportunities and a venue for alternative forms of transportation. All of the designs are available online at QueenCreek.org/Trails, where residents can also provide feedback.

