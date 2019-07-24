Queen Creek seeking vendors for upcoming signature events

Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While the summer heat is in full swing, the town is preparing for an exciting lineup of fall events. With several family-friendly events, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the fun by hosting a vendor booth, sponsorships or volunteering.

Founders’ Day, celebrating the town’s heritage and anniversary, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21; and Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, both presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt dealership.

Vendor fees vary from $100 to $200 based on booth type; a discount is available for businesses and organizations that register for Founders’ Day, Trunk or Treat and Spring into QC (held in March 2020).

All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet. Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment. Information regarding vendor fees and applications are available online at QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents. The deadline for Founders’ Day vendors is Aug. 15 and the deadline for Trunk or Treat vendors is Sept. 12; late fees apply if submitted after the deadline.

Founders’ Day will be held at Founders’ Park at 22407 S. Ellsworth Road from 5-9 p.m. This popular home-town event will include fun activities, great food, music, entertainment, Battle of the Bags, and the Battle of the Badges.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun in a festival atmosphere. Trunk or Treat will be held in Town Center, on Ellsworth Road, north of Ocotillo Road from 5-9 p.m. Along with other exciting Halloween attractions, children trick‐or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to get their bags filled with goodies.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or vendor questions, contact Erica Perez at 358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.