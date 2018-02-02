Queen Creek seeking vendors for spring events

The beautiful spring weather brings increased outdoor events and the town of Queen Creek is seeking vendors to help make the events fun and exciting for everyone.
Queen Creek Block Party
The annual Queen Creek Block Party will take over Ellsworth Road in Town Center from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Drawing more than 5,500 attendees last year, food, commercial and nonprofit vendors are invited to participate.
Vendor fees vary from $150 to $250 depending on the type of booth. All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet and vendors are responsible for their own supplies. Information regarding vendor fees and applications are available online.
Vendors will be accepted until filled. For more information about the event, visit QueenCreek.org/BlockParty.
For sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions, or to volunteer, call 480-586-6711 or e-mail Tiffany@levitateagency.com.
Young At Heart Senior Expo
The fourth annual Young at Heart Senior Health & Wellness Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 14, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. With more than 100 attendees at last year’s event, businesses are invited to provide informational tables and educational demonstrations.
The registration fee is $40; vendor registration forms are available online and at the Recreation Annex. Early registration is due Feb. 14. Late registrations are due Feb. 21 and include an additional $15 fee.
Spaces will be filled on a first-come, firs-served basis. Sales are prohibited during the event and on town property.
A special thank you to Rockpoint Church for their members’ volunteer efforts at the event.
For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer, call 480-358-3718 or e-mail kimberly.key@queencreek.org.
Spring Into QC
Queen Creek’s signature spring event, presented by Dignity Health, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24. The event continues to grow, with more than 3,500 attendees last year, opportunities for food, commercial and nonprofit vendors are available.
Vendor fees vary from $75 to $125 based on the type of booth. All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet and vendors are responsible for their own supplies. Information regarding vendor fees and applications is available online.
The deadline for vendor registration is Feb. 15; late applications will be accepted until March 1 and includes an additional $25 fee.
For more information about the event visit QueenCreek.org/SpringIntoQC.
For sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions, or to volunteer, call 480-358-3719 or e-mail Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
A special thanks to the sponsors of Spring into QC: Boy Scouts of America, Cornerstone, Garn Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, and SRP.
To stay updated on town happenings and events, visit QueenCreek.org or follow the town on Facebook.com/QCRecreation and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.