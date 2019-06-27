Queen Creek seeks to sell, develop 8 acres north of Municipal Center complex

The two lots to be sold are outlined in red. (Town of Queen Creek)

Proposals for the sale and development of a 7.91-acre lot north and adjacent to the Municipal Center complex are being sought by the Town of Queen Creek.

Two parcels are included, one approximately 4.34 acres and the other about 3.56 acres with a 2,050-square-foot building, according to a request for proposals.

Preferred uses for the property are “mixed-use — specialty uses that are geared more towards local, pedestrian-oriented development that celebrates unique/outdoor settings,” according to a Powerpoint slide for a June 11 pre-proposal meeting. Thirteen people attended the meeting, according to a sign-up sheet posted at queencreek.org.

“The location is desirable, strategic to the development of the downtown core, has access on both Ellsworth and Ellsworth Loop Road and will provide the town with future development opportunities appropriate for the location,” according to the town’s request for proposals.

“Development of the site must address the goals and objectives outlined in the Town Center Plan Update and the recently adopted design guidelines,” it states.

Written documents for the sale and development of the 7.91-acre lot are due by 3 p.m. Aug. 7 to Downtown Development Manager Jennifer Lindley at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. Interviews with prospective applicants are slated for Aug. 19-23. She can be contacted jennifer.lindley@queencreek.org.

Instructions, according to the request for proposals, include:

• No telephone, electronic or facsimile proposals will be considered. Proposals received after the due date and time will be returned to the proposer unopened.

• One original proposal, three copies and one PDF file on a USB flash drive of the proposal shall be submitted.

In the next several months, the Town of Queen Creek is slated to issue requests for proposals for two additional sites — two lots of 3.1 acres and 3.8 acres on the east side of Ellsworth Loop Road between Victoria Lane and Ocotillo Road; and one lot of 2.1 acres west of Ellsworth Loop Road and north of the U.S. Post Office.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.