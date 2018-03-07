Queen Creek shapes future with General Plan update

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said he and other city leaders consider the community’s General Plan to be a road map for the future in a variety of areas, from housing and public safety to recreation and economic development.
The plan also helps the city manage growth and conserve natural resources, and state law requires every jurisdiction in Arizona with more than 2,500 residents to have a General Plan and to update it every 10 years.
Queen Creek’s plan was approved by voters in 2008.
Over the past year, town staff has been gathering information from the community and integrating the community’s existing plans, including the Transportation Master Plan, the South Specific Area Plan, the North Specific Area Plan, the Economic Development Strategic Plan, and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan among others, officials stated in a release.
“The General Plan really does shape the future of our community,” Mayor Barney said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate all of the valuable input we received throughout the process and encourage residents to familiarize themselves with the updated plan so they can make an educated decision when their ballot arrives in the mail.”
The plan will be up for a vote of Queen Creek voters in an all-mail election. All ballots in the special election must be received by Tuesday, May 15.
Go to QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly