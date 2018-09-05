Queen Creek shoplifting incidents reported Aug. 26-Sept. 1 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of shoplifting incidents reported Aug. 26-Sept. 1 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Reported at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 21100 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Reported at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Reported at 6:37 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 18400 block of East Queen Creek Road.

Reported at 1:16 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

