Queen Creek shopping supports community

Queen Creek Town Center is home to the mom-and-pop shops that keep the rural feel of the community intact, locals say. (File)

From saving time to helping pay for the Town of Queen Creek’s services, shopping local is important, both customers and business people say.

Juneau, Alaska resident Aubrey Moran, who has been living in Globe and comes to Queen Creek once a week to visit his children, sees the attraction to shop local.

“I’m from a small town, but I totally understand,” he said. “If you buy stuff online, it don’t go back into the cities or the towns and then this town starts suffering radically, but it’s also where you spend your money too,” Mr. Moran said.

“I like Queen Creek. I actually like the environment out here. It’s very pretty,” he said. “And I shop. I don’t just sit here. I’ve gone all the way through here.”

He prefers mom-and-pop shops to big-box stores.

“It’s like small stores, small towns, small businesses, new ideas, new stores, trying new places, you know? Never be afraid to shop at a new store, a new market … because they can be providing something new or different,” he said.

Henry W. Jenkins

“The community can only thrive and grow with local support,” Henry Jenkins of Queen Creek, who teaches Taekwondo martial arts and is an online tutor in accounting and business management, said.

“More services, more opportunities for employment and hopefully better quality of life. Having moved here from Los Angeles to retire, small community is preferred,” he said.

Shop QC

The town offers a Shop Queen Creek program — also known as Shop QC — where more than 160 registered businesses are shown on the town’s website. There is no cost to register a business at QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.

Doreen Cott

Benefits for being registered with Shop QC include the listing on the town’s website, promotional support through the town’s social media channels and access to a variety of marketing and promotional opportunities, Doreen Cott, the town’s economic development director, said.

“The Shop QC program provides an opportunity to support local businesses while also encouraging residents to keep their sales tax dollars in Queen Creek,” she said.

“Residents should shop local to support Queen Creek businesses while also supporting town programs and services,” Ms. Cott said.

Sales tax revenues help fund town programs and services such as public safety, roadway improvements, and parks and recreation programs. Sales tax is the largest contributor to the town’s operating revenues, representing 35% of the 2019-20 operating budget, she said.

The city sales tax is projected to bring in $21,335,300 in fiscal year 2019-20, with $18,807,642 generated in 2018-19. State sales tax is projected to provide $4,490,100 in 2019-20, with $3,871,400 received in 2018-19, according to a summary schedule of estimated revenues and expenditures/expenses at the town’s website.

Keeping it local

Shopping at local businesses saves wear-and-tear on vehicles and is quicker than traveling out of town, a local resident said.

“Driving a distance is time-consuming and costly. And dangerous — you’re taking a chance when you are out there on that road; you know? If you have to go from here to Phoenix. That’s a distance,” Jane Lord, a seven-year resident of Queen Creek, said. “It’s good to help them so that the little town can continue to grow,” she said.

Erica Ballesteros

Shopping local is vital to how residents can individually and collectively aid in the development of the local economy, Erica Ballesteros of Queen Creek, who owns the training and development organization The Change Project, said.

“Especially with the raw costs of new construction and luring larger companies out to build out in the Queen Creek area, the more we shop local, the more we directly contribute to accelerating our overall growth and success as a town, and future development opportunities to follow,” she said.

“With so many families commuting long hours to larger corporations in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale, if we can continue to illustrate our desire to contribute to a healthy and booming economy locally, we will draw attention to the value and benefits of larger organizations to want to invest in new development here,” Ms. Ballesteros said.

“This will only have a trickle effect on creating a better quality of life for our families if we can reduce commuting hours and increase work/life balance. With all of the added stress and pressures many families face today, it sure would create a positive impact going forward even if we can take acts like this of choosing to shop local,” she said.

Shopping locally can create jobs in the community, another local business owner said.

Denalee Karr

“There are many reasons for residents to shop locally. When residents shop locally, not only are they potentially supporting their family, friend or neighbor’s business, but local business owners are often more engaged in their community, develop better customer relationships, create more jobs and influence the unique culture of the town,” Denalee Karr, owner of Jabz Boxing Queen Creek, said.

“Local businesses also contribute more to the area’s economy through dollars spent on purchases, wages paid and local non-profit donations. Local businesses are an absolutely necessary component of a community’s economic base,” she said.

