Queen Creek splash pad closed for the season
The Queen Creek Splash Pad has an array of water features, shade structures and tables. (Town of Queen Creek)
The Queen Creek splash pad closed for the season on Nov. 1 and will reopen in March 2019.
The splash pad is at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, across the street from Town Hall. It features various above-ground water features.
Queen Creek offers a variety of other recreation opportunities including parks, an extensive trail system, specialty programs and classes, Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, and a dog park, Pocket Park for Pups.
Learn more at queencreek.org.
