The Queen Creek splash pad closed for the season on Nov. 1 and will reopen in March 2019.

The splash pad is at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, across the street from Town Hall. It features various above-ground water features.

Queen Creek offers a variety of other recreation opportunities including parks, an extensive trail system, specialty programs and classes, Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, and a dog park, Pocket Park for Pups.

