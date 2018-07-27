Queen Creek ‘thankful’ interim manager approved for Johnson Utilities, mayor says

The Arizona Corporation Commission at a July 26 hearing voted 3-2 to appoint EPCOR as the interim manager of Johnson Utilities.

The appointment is a result of the commission’s assistant chief administrative law judge’s recommended opinion and order issued on July 12 and approved by the commission on July 24, according to a release.

The towns of Queen Creek and Florence had submitted an application to the Arizona Corporation Commission to serve as interim manager of Johnson Utilities.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the process and the complexities of the situation,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.

“We are committed to working with EPCOR to help solve this regional health and safety issue. EPCOR is a capable company and has experience working with the ACC,” he said.

“We are thankful the commission took the important step of approving an interim manager and will continue to support a resolution for this regional concern,” Mayor Barney said.

Approximately 3,000 customers live in the town of Queen Creek and have Johnson Utilities providing sewer services.

An additional 8,000 customers who live outside the town boundaries are Queen Creek Water customers and receive sewer services from Johnson Utilities. A large portion of the town’s planning area is served by Johnson Utilities for sewer, according to the release.

For more information about the town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org. Follow Queen Creek at Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_Official.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.