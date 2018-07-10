Queen Creek thefts, burglaries reported July 1-7 to MCSO

Jul 10th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of vehicle and home burglaries reported July 1-7 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Incidents investigated by MCSO included: Theft reported 4:30 a.m. July 2 in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road; burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:18 p.m. July 2 in the 22200 block of South Hawes Road; burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:50 p.m. July 2 in the 22200 block of South Hawes Road; burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:43 a.m. July 3 in the 21500 block of South Ellsworth Road; theft from vehicle, reported at 6:10 p.m. July 3 in the 21600 block of East Ocotillo Road; theft, reported at 10:16 p.m. July 3 in the 23500 block of South 202nd Street; burglary at business, reported at 8:33 a.m. July 4 in the 21600 block of East Ocotillo Road; non-residential burglary, reported at 10:15 a.m. July 4 in the 19800 block of East Mews Road; and theft from vehicle, reported at 4:43 p.m. July 5 at East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road.

The MCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie