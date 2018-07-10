Queen Creek thefts, burglaries reported July 1-7 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle and home burglaries reported July 1-7 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Incidents investigated by MCSO included: Theft reported 4:30 a.m. July 2 in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road; burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:18 p.m. July 2 in the 22200 block of South Hawes Road; burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:50 p.m. July 2 in the 22200 block of South Hawes Road; burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:43 a.m. July 3 in the 21500 block of South Ellsworth Road; theft from vehicle, reported at 6:10 p.m. July 3 in the 21600 block of East Ocotillo Road; theft, reported at 10:16 p.m. July 3 in the 23500 block of South 202nd Street; burglary at business, reported at 8:33 a.m. July 4 in the 21600 block of East Ocotillo Road; non-residential burglary, reported at 10:15 a.m. July 4 in the 19800 block of East Mews Road; and theft from vehicle, reported at 4:43 p.m. July 5 at East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road.

The MCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com.

