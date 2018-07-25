Queen Creek thefts reported July 15-21 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported July 15-21 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.
Thefts investigated by MCSO included:
July 16
- Reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.
July 18
- Reported at 7:37 a.m. in the 20500 block of East Reins Road.
- Reported at 1:05 p.m. in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.
- Reported at 5:52 p.m. in the 18600 block of East Happy Road.
- Reported at 6:03 p.m. in the 22400 block of East Camina Plata.
July 20
- Reported at 3 p.m. in the 21400 block of East Camina Plata Court.
The MCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com.
