Queen Creek thefts reported July 15-21 to MCSO

Jul 25th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of thefts reported July 15-21 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Thefts investigated by MCSO included:

July 16

  • Reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

July 18

  • Reported at 7:37 a.m. in the 20500 block of East Reins Road.
  • Reported at 1:05 p.m. in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.
  • Reported at 5:52 p.m. in the 18600 block of East Happy Road.
  • Reported at 6:03 p.m. in the 22400 block of East Camina Plata.

July 20

  • Reported at 3 p.m. in the 21400 block of East Camina Plata Court.

The MCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie